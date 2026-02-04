US Deploys Troops To Nigeria Following December Airstrikes

The United States has deployed a small team of troops to Nigeria, marking its first acknowledged on-ground military presence in the country since airstrikes were carried out against terrorist targets on Christmas Day 2025.

The deployment follows US airstrikes ordered by President Donald Trump in December 2025, which he said targeted Islamic State-linked positions in Nigeria. Trump had earlier signalled that additional US military action could follow if security threats persisted.

According to a Reuters report on Tuesday, the troop deployment is part of a broader agreement between Washington and the Federal Government of Nigeria to deepen counterterrorism cooperation amid rising security threats across West Africa.

Speaking during a press briefing, the head of the US Africa Command, General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, said the evolving security partnership had resulted in “increased collaboration between our nations, including a small US team that brings some unique capabilities from the United States.”

While Anderson did not disclose the size or specific mission of the team, he said it would support Nigeria’s counterterrorism operations.

Reuters also quoted Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, as confirming the presence of the US personnel, although he declined to provide further details on their activities.

Security sources cited by the news agency said the US team is likely involved in intelligence gathering and operational support to Nigerian forces in their fight against extremist groups, including Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The report further revealed that the US military had been conducting surveillance flights over Nigeria from neighbouring Ghana since at least late November 2025, providing intelligence support ahead of the December airstrikes.

Nigeria has in recent months faced increased scrutiny from Washington over its response to terrorist violence, particularly after President Trump accused the Federal Government of failing to protect Christians in parts of the northwest—an allegation Nigerian authorities have rejected.

The Federal Government has consistently maintained that its military operations are impartial, stressing that all armed groups attacking civilians are treated as legitimate targets, irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliation.