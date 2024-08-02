Olympics 2024: Nigeria’s D’Tigress Lose To France

The senior national women’s basketball team from Nigeria, D’Tigress, defeated France 54-75 on Thursday in their second group basketball match of the current Olympics in Paris.

D’Tigress put in a ton of effort to prepare for the highly regarded French basketball team, who were coming off a more resolute win.

France led 38–31 at the break and never looked back, winning three points for their performance in the second half. According to the News Agency, D’Tigress’ last group encounter on Sunday will take place against Canada, another tournament favorite.

After defeating Australia in their opening game, the Nigerians would move on to the next round, provided they could withstand the Canadians’ formidable firepower.

In a related development, fans of basketball have praised ’Tigress for their efforts in spite of their loss in the second group game. A basketball coach, Funsho Ojekunle, told NAN that France had shown great quality over Nigeria. He also expressed hope that the team would do well in their match against Canada.

”We played well but lost to a superior team; better luck next time. I can only wish them the very best as they play Canada in their last group game,” Ojekunle said.

Another basketball fan, Kemu Ashiru, told NAN that the match was very technical for the girls, adding that they should not allow the loss to weigh them down.

”They played well but could not match the firepower of France, who are highly rated in world basketball.

”They must learn from their mistakes as they play Canada in their last group game. I wish them all the very best,” Ashiru said.