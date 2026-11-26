Key Points

Gender advocate Dr Adetoun Dally has warned that prolonged family separation can weaken relationships between fathers and children.

She urged fathers living in Nigeria to remain actively involved in their children’s education, welfare and upbringing when families relocate abroad.

Dally said financial neglect and broken relocation agreements could create additional pressure on marriages.

She called for premarital counselling to address international relocation, child custody and shared parenting responsibilities.

The advocate urged couples to prioritise children’s welfare and avoid allowing marital disagreements to damage parent-child relationships.

Main Story

A gender advocate, Dr Adetoun Dally, has warned that the growing trend of wives relocating abroad with their children while their husbands remain in Nigeria could weaken father-child relationships if families fail to make deliberate efforts to maintain emotional connections.

Dally raised the concern in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, explaining that prolonged separation could create parenting challenges beyond the opportunities families initially hoped to gain from relocating.

She said some families made the decision because of concerns about Nigeria’s educational standards and economic conditions. However, she stressed that geographical distance should not become a reason for fathers to withdraw from their children’s lives.

According to her, technology provides opportunities for distant parents to stay connected, but social media and video calls cannot completely replace everyday parenting experiences.

She therefore encouraged fathers remaining in Nigeria to participate actively in their children’s education, welfare and personal development through regular communication and engagement with schools.

Dally also cautioned against automatically blaming mothers for situations in which fathers lose access to their children. She said some family separations were complicated by fathers failing to honour earlier agreements to relocate or provide financial support.

She cited cases in which men initially agreed that their wives and children should move abroad, with the understanding that they would join them later. However, some reportedly became less committed to the arrangement, leaving women to shoulder school fees, rent and other family expenses.

She said such circumstances could create frustration and force women to make difficult decisions while managing parenting responsibilities largely on their own.

The Issues

International relocation can create significant changes in family responsibilities, particularly when one parent remains in Nigeria while the other settles abroad with the children.

Apart from the financial demands of maintaining two households, prolonged separation can affect emotional closeness, communication and shared decision-making.

Dally also identified visa restrictions, misunderstandings and the risk of infidelity as additional pressures that could affect marriages.

She warned that children could suffer when parents allow personal disagreements to determine decisions about access, care and upbringing.

What’s Being Said

Dally said fathers should not measure their parenting responsibilities solely through financial contributions. She encouraged them to use tools such as WhatsApp video calls to monitor school progress, communicate with teachers and remain informed about their children’s welfare.

She also urged men experiencing emotional difficulties because of family separation to speak openly and build supportive relationships rather than allowing societal expectations of male strength to prevent them from seeking help.

On legal and cultural differences, the advocate said couples should understand the laws of destination countries, particularly those concerning domestic violence, child custody and parental responsibilities.

She recommended that premarital counselling should address international relocation, shared parenting and the possible consequences of long-term family separation.

What’s Next

Dally called on religious institutions, family counsellors and gender advocates to intensify public education on changing family arrangements and their impact on marriages and children.

She also urged couples considering relocation to seek professional counselling, examine the advantages and disadvantages and agree on clear parenting and financial responsibilities before making long-term decisions.

Bottom Line

Relocating abroad may offer families educational and economic opportunities, but it can also introduce difficult questions about parenting, marriage and emotional connection. Dally’s message is that distance should not end a parent’s involvement in a child’s life. Both parents must remain committed to shared responsibilities, with children’s welfare taking priority over marital disagreements.