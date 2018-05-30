Oil & Gas | Tender Opportunity: Sale of Surplus Drilling Materials at Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited

Overview

MOBIL PRODUCING NIGERIA UNLIMITED

AN EXXONMOBIL SUBSIDIARY OPERATOR OF THE NNPC/MPN JOINT VENTURE

TENDER OPPORTUNITY: SALE OF SURPLUS DRILLING MATERIALS

2018/MPN/EXP/WM/01

(1) INTRODUCTION

Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN), a reputable oil and gas company in Nigeria plans to sell surplus well materials. The materials are currently stored at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT), Onne Port, Rivers State, Nigeria, and interested buyers will be invited officially for a physical inspection, and to review available technical details. Material Specification

OCTG Casing – various sizes

OCTG Pipe-various sizes

Screens

(2) LETTER OF INTEREST (LOI)

(i) To be eligible to participate in this exercise, interested buyers are required to electronically submit LOI to: mpnprocurementsupport@exxonmobil.com

(ii) The email must be clearly titled “Letter of Intent – 2018/MPN/EXP/WM/01”

(iii) The LOI which must be on the official letterhead of the prospective buyer should clearly state the intention to participate in bidding for the materials.

(Iv) The names and designation of members of the Board of Directors should be clearly stated on the Lol

(v) The LOI should specify buyer’s nature of business

(vi) Audited financial statement for two (2) years – 2015 and 2016.

(vii) Copy of certificate of registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission

(viii) Copy of Tax Clearance Certificate (2014,2015 and 2016)

(ix) Receipt of LOI will close at exactly 04: 00pm on Tuesday, June 12th, 2018.

(3) BIDDING/SALE TO RESPONDING BUYERS

Only prospective buyers that meet Company’s minimum requirements will progress to the next phase of the sale process.

(4) ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(i) This advertisement shall neither be construed as an Invitation to Tender (ITT) nor a commitment on the part of MPN to offer for sale/purchase the referenced materials to any prospective buyer and/or associated companies, sub-contractors or agents.

(ii) This advertisement shall not entitle prequalified companies to make any claims whatsoever, and/or seek any indemnity from MPN and/or its partners.

(iii) MPN reserves the right to reject any and/or all prequalified buyers at its sole discretion and at no costs whatsoever.

(iv) All costs incurred in the process of participating in this exercise shall be borne solely by the prospective buyer.

(v) Prospective buyers must ensure that the name and contact details (physical address, email address and telephone number) of their company and authorized/responsible personnel is up-to-date.

(vi) MPN shall communicate only with the authorized/responsible personnel of prospective companies and not through unauthorized individuals or agents.

Mobil House, Lekki Expressway, Victoria Island, P.M.B. 12054, Lagos