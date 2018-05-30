BUSINESS & ECONOMY | Invitation to Bid for Financial Audit for The Project – Multi-Sectoral Humanitarian Assistance in North East Nigeria by the International Organization for Migration

Overview

INVITATION TO BID

FOR FINANCIAL AUDIT FOR THE PROJECT – MULTI-SECTORAL HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE IN NORTH EAST NIGERIA – SIDA 2017 ALLOCATION – NIGERIA

ITB NO: NG10-022 REVISED

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is an intergovernmental organization established in 1951 and is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits both migrants and society.

The Bids Evaluation and Awards Committee (BEAC) IOM Mission in Nigeria is inviting interested certified audit firms in Nigeria to submit “Bids” for Financial Audit of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) funded Project ‘Multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance in North East Nigeria – SIDA 2017 allocation – Nigeria’.

This Invitation for Bids is open to all certified Nigeria and Multinational audit firms based in Abuja or any States in Nigeria. Bidders must have at least five-year experience in Auditing Field conducting project audit for UN Agencies or International NGOs/Non-profit organizations.

A complete set of Bidding Documents can be downloaded from our official website http://nigeria.iom.int/current-tendersfrom 29 May 2018 to 12 June 2018.

Kindly submit hard copy to the below address:

Procurement and Logistics Unit

International Organization for Migration

No.11 Haile-Selassie Street -Asokoro

Abuja, Nigeria

Mission in Nigeria