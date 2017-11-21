OIL AND GAS JOB | Oando Nigeria Plc Internship Program 2017

Oando is a Pan- African multinational energy corporation. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, and active in various African countries, it is engaged in every aspect of the energy value chain, including Petroleum marketing, exploration and production; refining, and power generation. Oando is Nigeria’s largest non-government owned company in the energy industry. It is the first Nigerian company to achieve a dual listing on both the Nigerian and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges, and Nigeria’s largest oil company with a market capitalization in the region.

Few hours ago, Oando Plc, through their social media accounts shared an opportunity for the position below:

Title: Internship Programme

Location: Nigeria

Requirements

Interested candidates must answer the following questions:

How was the name Oando coined?

What are our core values?

When did Oando commence business operations as a petroleum marketing company?

We have offices in the following countries except? (a.) Dubai (b.) Sao Tomé & Príncipe (c.) United Kingdom (d.) South Africa

By what % did our Q3 2017 Gross Profit increase by, compared to Q3 2016?

@OandoFoundation‘s ‘Adopt-a-school’ initiative entails the following projects? True or False (a.)Teacher Training (b.) Early Childhood Care&Development (c.) Infrastructure Development

How many colours are in the Oando logo?

What is Oando’s brand essence?

What are the four companies under Oando PLC?

What award did @OandoFoundation win in the 2013 Africa Oil & Gas Awards?

Bonus Question: If you go to Oando’s Instagram page (Oando_PLC) and you follow the page, how many followers will we have?

Application Closing Date

2nd December, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

