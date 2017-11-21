Forex: CBN Injects $210m Into Market

- November 21, 2017
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has sold $210 million at the Foreign Exchange Market (Forex) as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its last meeting for 2017.

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications at the CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, who confirmed this on Monday, November,20, said the bank offered $100 million to the wholesale segment, while the SMEs segment received $55 million.

He said the invisibles segment, comprising tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others, received an allocation of $55 million.

