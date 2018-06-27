OIL & GAS JOB | Drilldeep Oil and Gas Company Limited Graduate Trainee Recruitment

Drilldeep Oil and Gas Company Limited was incorporated as an oil and gas exploration and production company with focus on west Africa and the gulf of Guinea as its core business area.
We offer world best-in-class, cost efficient and safe energy solutions in the areas of Drilling & Well maintenance, Environmental, Engineering, Inspections, Project Management, Wireline Service and Inspection Services.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Graduate Trainee
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- Amending applicant’s CVs
- Obtaining references
- Researching
- Taking incoming calls and questions
- Maintaining the company database
- Organising consultant’s schedules
- Problem solving skills
- Up-to-date knowledge of technologies
- Good organisational and time management skills
- For programming, knowledge of one or more programming languages relevant to the role
Application Closing Date
20th July, 2018.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: [email protected]