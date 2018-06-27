OIL & GAS JOB | Drilldeep Oil and Gas Company Limited Graduate Trainee Recruitment

Drilldeep Oil and Gas Company Limited was incorporated as an oil and gas exploration and production company with focus on west Africa and the gulf of Guinea as its core business area.

We offer world best-in-class, cost efficient and safe energy solutions in the areas of Drilling & Well maintenance, Environmental, Engineering, Inspections, Project Management, Wireline Service and Inspection Services.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Amending applicant’s CVs

Obtaining references

Researching

Taking incoming calls and questions

Maintaining the company database

Organising consultant’s schedules

Problem solving skills

Up-to-date knowledge of technologies

Good organisational and time management skills

For programming, knowledge of one or more programming languages relevant to the role

Application Closing Date

20th July, 2018.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: [email protected]