Ogun issues fresh flood alert as heavy rains approach

Key Points

Ogun Government warns of intense rainfall and possible flooding from September.

Residents in vulnerable communities are advised to relocate to safer areas.

Fish farmers and emergency agencies are urged to take early preventive action.

Main Story

The Ogun Government has issued a fresh flood warning as the second phase of the 2026 rainy season approaches, advising residents in flood-prone communities to move to safer locations where necessary.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya, issued the advisory in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

He said the warning was based on the seasonal climate prediction of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which placed Ogun among states expected to record heavy rainfall this year.

According to Oresanya, the second phase of the rainy season is expected to begin in September, with the state projected to receive about 360mm of rainfall during the month.

He said rainfall in inland areas was expected to reduce from October through early November, but warned that prolonged rainfall during the period could still trigger river and coastal flooding.

The commissioner said the risk could be worsened by controlled releases from Oyan Dam and tidal fluctuations, which could affect the flow of the Ogun River.

These conditions, he explained, could temporarily saturate wetlands and floodplains and increase the likelihood of flooding in vulnerable areas.

Oresanya said the first phase of the rainy season, from mid-March to July, brought heavy rainfall and isolated flash floods to parts of the state, although the impact was relatively limited.

He attributed the outcome partly to preventive measures by the government, including public awareness campaigns, regular clearing and maintenance of rivers, streams and drainage channels, as well as improvements in waste management.

He said the government had also focused on waterways and river channels including Sokori River and its tributaries, Opa-Aro, Adiyan, Eruwuru, Yemule, Gbogidi Canal and Ijamido.

Residents in Isheri, Arepo, Mawere, Magboro, Akute and Warewa were advised to remain alert, alongside residents in vulnerable parts of Abeokuta.

The warning also covers coastal communities in Ogun Waterside, including Makun-Omi, Iwopin, Oni, Ifaara and Igele, as well as Ebute-Imobi in Ijebu East.

Communities around Tungeji Island and Agosasa in Ipokia and those situated along the floodplains of the Ilo and Iju Rivers were also placed on alert.

Oresanya advised fish farmers operating around floodplains and river corridors to harvest their stocks early to reduce the risk of losses.

He specifically mentioned farmers in Eriwe, Yemule, Ilase and Ayegbami, while extending the advice to operators in other flood-prone locations.

The commissioner also called on ministries, departments and agencies, local government authorities, emergency response organisations, community leaders and other stakeholders to intensify preparations.

He urged community leaders to increase public awareness and ensure residents receive timely information on possible flooding.

Oresanya said the state government would continue implementing measures aimed at reducing the effects of flooding across Ogun.

The Issues

The immediate concern is the combination of heavy rainfall, river overflow, tidal fluctuations and saturated floodplains. Communities located close to rivers, waterways and low-lying areas face a greater exposure to flooding during periods of prolonged rainfall.

The warning also highlights the need for early action. Residents may need to relocate before flooding occurs, while fish farmers have been advised to secure their stocks ahead of possible losses.

What’s Being Said

“The state is projected to experience intense rainfall averaging about 360mm during the month.” — Mr Ola Oresanya, Commissioner for Environment, Ogun State.

“The rainfall in inland parts of the state is expected to decline from October into early November,” — Mr Ola Oresanya, Commissioner for Environment, Ogun State.

“The advisory also covers coastal communities including Makun-Omi, Iwopin, Oni, Ifaara and Igele in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area; Ebute-Imobi in Ijebu East Local Government Area, Tungeji Island and Agosasa in Ipokia Local Government Area; and communities located along the floodplains of the Ilo and Iju Rivers,” — Mr Ola Oresanya, Commissioner for Environment, Ogun State.

What’s Next

Government agencies, local authorities, emergency responders and community leaders are expected to strengthen flood preparedness as the second phase of the rainy season begins.

Residents in vulnerable areas are expected to monitor official advisories and relocate when necessary, while fish farmers in floodplains have been advised to harvest their stocks early.

Bottom Line

Ogun is preparing for a potentially intense second phase of the 2026 rainy season, with about 360mm of rainfall forecast for September. The state is urging vulnerable communities to act early as river, coastal and floodplain flooding risks increase.