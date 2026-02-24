ADC, Obidients Allege Assassination Attempt On Peter Obi, Others As Gunmen Open Fire On Gathering In Edo

UPDATED: This article has been updated to show the reactions of the ADC

KEY POINTS

Obidients says armed men attacked party leaders during political event in Benin.

Gunmen reportedly opened fire at the residence of a former APC chairman.

Party raises alarm over safety of political actors and state of democracy.

MAIN STORY

Obidients has raised alarm over an alleged assassination attempt on former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and other party leaders following an armed attack in Benin City, Edo State.

It was said the incident occurred shortly after the formal declaration of former governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata, into the ADC.

According to a statement Yunusa Tanko, a member of ADC and National Coordinator of Obidients Movement Worldwide, armed individuals allegedly trailed party leaders from the ADC Secretariat to the residence of former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, where they reportedly opened fire at the residence

Yunusa said the attackers shot at the gate of the residence and damaged several vehicles during the incident, which it described as a “narrowly escaped assassination attempt.”

BOLAJI ABDULLAHI LABELS ATTACK A “DARK DAY” FOR DEMOCRACY

In a strongly worded statement, ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi described the incident as a serious escalation. Abdullahi referenced earlier warnings issued by the state governor last year cautioning Obi against political mobilisation in the state, arguing that the latest incident raises fresh concerns about the safety of opposition figures and the broader climate for political participation.

He said the development goes beyond a security breach and speaks to what the party views as rising hostility toward opposition politics, urging authorities to ensure accountability and prevent escalation.

“Today’s attack on Mr. Peter Obi and other leaders of the African Democratic Congress is a grave and disturbing development, especially in light of the threats issued last year by the Governor of Edo State, warning Mr. Obi not to come to Edo State. We didn’t know at the time that the Governor’s threat would include an assassination plot.

Let it be clearly understood: violence and intimidation are the weapons of those who fear the will of the people. Such actions stain our democracy and must be condemned by all who believe in freedom.

The ADC will neither bow nor retreat. We will stand firm, speak without fear, and continue the peaceful struggle for a Nigeria where the opposition is not punished, and every citizen is free.”

THE ISSUES

The Coordinator expressed concern over what it termed a growing threat to political participation and safety of opposition figures, warning that such incidents could undermine democratic processes.

It also noted that the attack, if confirmed, highlights security vulnerabilities surrounding political activities in the country.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

In its statement, the Yunusa Tanko described the incident as a “red alert,” claiming that party leaders, including Obi, were placed under siege during the attack.

“Armed individuals followed us from the ADC Secretariat to the residence of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. They shot at the gate and destroyed vehicles in what appears to be a failed assassination attempt on our lives. Democracy is in danger,” He said.

WHAT’S NEXT

As of press time, security agencies had yet to issue an official statement on the incident, while calls were mounting for a full investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible.

BOTTOM LINE

The alleged attack has heightened political tension and renewed concerns about the safety of political actors, with stakeholders urging authorities to ensure adequate protection and uphold democratic stability.