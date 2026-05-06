Nigeria reaffirms commitment to regional security at Lake Chad defence Ministers’ meeting

Key points

Defence Minister reiterates Nigeria’s commitment to joint security operations in Lake Chad Basin

Regional leaders review counter-terrorism efforts under MNJTF framework

Funding gaps and evolving threats dominate high-level security talks

Main story

Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regional security cooperation as part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and stabilise the Lake Chad Basin.

Minister of Defence, Christopher Gwabin Musa, made this known during an official visit to N’Djamena, where he participated in a high-level meeting of Defence Ministers from Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), operating under the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, Musa underscored the importance of sustained collaboration among member states to dismantle terrorist networks and address cross-border security threats.

He commended the government of Chad for hosting the meeting and acknowledged its leadership role in advancing regional peace initiatives within the MNJTF framework.

The meeting brought together defence ministers and senior security officials from Nigeria, Cameroon, Benin and Chad, alongside top military commanders and intelligence chiefs, to review ongoing operations and strengthen collective responses to insecurity.

The issues

The Lake Chad Basin continues to face persistent threats from terrorist groups, cross-border insurgency, and organised crime. Despite years of joint military operations, challenges such as inadequate funding, coordination gaps, and shifting tactics by insurgents have slowed progress in fully stabilising the region.

The complexity of the security landscape also underscores the need for sustained multinational cooperation and intelligence sharing.

What’s being said

Musa emphasised that collective security remains the most effective strategy for addressing regional threats, calling for deeper collaboration among member states.

Participants at the meeting reviewed operational reports from Chiefs of Defence Staff and intelligence agencies, highlighting both achievements and emerging risks within the MNJTF operations.

They also acknowledged the role of political leadership in supporting military efforts and sustaining regional stability.

What’s next

Member countries are expected to strengthen joint operations through improved intelligence sharing, coordinated troop deployment, and renewed commitment to funding the MNJTF.

Further high-level engagements and policy alignments are anticipated to address operational gaps and adapt to evolving security threats in the region.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s renewed commitment to regional security cooperation underscores the critical role of collective action in tackling terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin, but sustained funding, coordination, and political will remain essential to achieving lasting stability.