Oba Oniru, Akinloye Endorse Babajide Sanwo-Olu for Governorship

The paramount ruler of Iruland, Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru and his Ajiran counterpart, Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye have both thrown their weights behind the aspiration of the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The monarchs told Sanwo-Olu to make the people of Lagos State the focus of his policies when he is elected as the Governor.

They made the statements during separate courtesy visits to their palaces by the APC candidate and his entourage on Monday separately.

Oniru, who was effusive in his prayers for Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat described the duo as a good omen for Lagos adding that the State has never had it so good with the quality of candidates that the APC has presented for the coming general election. The royal father however urged the team to stay focused and not be distracted by voices of dissent.

‘’People are the cornerstone of electoral success, so don’t abandon them when you get to power. The market women and men are very important so also are the royal fathers. You must always carry them along in your decision making process,’’ Oniru said.

On his part, the Ojomu of Ajiranland, Oba Adetunji Akinloye advised Sanwo-Olu to be fair to all and sundry when elected.

The royal father said he does not have any doubt that the APC will emerge victorious in the governorship election but warned against what he described as people who may want to plant a seed of discord between him and his deputy.

“We will continue to pray for you and your deputy Governorship candidate. With good understanding between the two of you, I believe that Lagosians will be the best for it”, Oba Akinloye said.

Sanwo-Olu thanked the royal fathers for their blessings for him and his team. He said the warm receptions he got from the palaces showed that he is well accepted as son of the soil in both Oniru and Ajiran. He promised to take note of all the advice given by the royal fathers.

APC candidate promised to run an all-inclusive government where every Lagosian will be a direct beneficiary of all government policies.