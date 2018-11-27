2019: My Re-election Almost Done Deal, El-Rufai Boasts

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai yesterday said his re-election is almost a done deal, given the risks he has taken to make the state great again.

The governor said getting re-elected is not paramount in his agenda but doing the right thing for the people.

El-Rufai, who was the special guest of honour at this year’s National Council On Finance and Economic Development (NACOFED) conference in Kaduna, said his administration in the past three and a half years undertook far-reaching reforms in the education, economic and health sectors with outstanding results.

The governor said his utmost priority is to put the state on the right track while his achievements and reforms would take care of his re-election to consolidate the successes it had recorded.

He said: “Being re-elected is not important. What is important is doing the right thing. Posterity will judge us. From all indications, from everything I have seen because we call regularly, we are very scientific. We don’t guess in the dark.

“Despite of all the risks we have taken and all the people we are supposed to have upset, the election on March 2, 2019, as far as Kaduna State is concerned, is almost a done deal.”