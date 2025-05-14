Oando, UBA, Zenith Bank Lead Intraday Gains On NGX

Oando Plc and leading banking stocks such as UBA and Zenith Bank are fueling a midday rally on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), pushing key performance indicators into positive territory. Market data from the local bourse indicates heightened bargain-hunting activity, particularly in mid- and large-cap stocks, with banking equities drawing significant investor attention.

Oando Plc is showing signs of recovery following a steep year-to-date decline, while Stanbic IBTC has gained momentum, catching investors’ eyes as a tier-2 lender on the rise.

Access Holdings is also trending upward, albeit modestly, while Zenith Bank recorded a 21-basis-point price increase. UBA trails closely behind in a rally that has lifted the NGX All Share Index by 12 basis points, according to a midday report from stockbrokers.

Alpha Morgan Capital Limited, in an emailed market update, confirmed that the NGX All Share Index rose by 0.12% at midday, reflecting a positive market sentiment.

Stockbrokers attributed the upward movement to renewed buying interest in selected mid- to high-cap stocks. Early gainers include Stanbic IBTC (5.38%), Oando (3.13%), UCAP (2.50%), Access Holdings (0.47%), Zenith Bank (0.21%), and UBA (0.14%), among others.