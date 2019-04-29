Oando Records N4.6 Billion PAT in Q1’19

Oando Plc has posted a profit after tax of N4.6bn for the first quarter of the year.

The financial statement for the period ended March 31, 2019, which was made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, showed that the PAT grew by 11 per cent from the N4.2bn recorded in the same period in 2018.

An analysis of the company’s financials revealed that turnover grew by 12 per cent to N168bn from N150.6bn in 2018 while total borrowings dropped by five per cent to N200.9bn in 2018 from N210.9bn recorded in the corresponding period of 2018.

The company said in line with the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Adewale Tinubu’s promise to aggressively grow production organically and inorganically in its upstream business, its oil production increased by 13 per cent from 14,823 barrels per day in Q1 2018 to 16,815bpd in Q1 2019 while natural gas production increased by 18 per cent from 124,910mcf/day in Q1 2018 to 147,163mcf/day in Q1 2019.

Tinubu said, “Our results reflect the progress made over the last few quarters and provide an indication of our expectation for the year. Now that our debt profile is down by 78 per cent from $2.5bn as of December 2014 to $558m, and our de-leverage programme is 90 per cent complete with most of our non-core operations divested for good value, we can now focus on steady growth in our upstream entity.

“In line with the oil and gas sector, the Nigerian economy has also been positively impacted by the recovery in oil pricing. A review of the GDP growth rate shows an increase from 1.8 per cent in Q4 2018 to 2.4 per cent in Q1 2019. The company’s expectation, therefore, is that a downward shift in oil prices will not have an adverse effect on it.”

The company said the major milestone recorded in the quarter under review was the divestment of its 25 per cent residual interest in Axxela Limited to Helios Investment, which signified a complete divestment from its midstream business.

It said the total selling price for its 25 per cent interest was $41.5m, which created real value from non-core business activity of the group.

Tinubu said, “The completion of the divestment signified another win for the company. We pioneered the development of Nigeria’s foremost natural gas distribution network, which has subsequently grown to become the largest private sector gas distributor in Nigeria, creating a lasting impact on both the sector and the Nigerian economy.

“The divestment further reinforces Oando’s ability to create value that can be monetised and the company’s status as the indigenous partner of choice for international companies looking to invest in Nigeria. This transaction favourably positions us to significantly reduce our debt profile and remain focused on growth through our dollar-denominated businesses.

“With ICE Brent Crude oil price currently at a decent level of $74.48 per barrel, our efforts will be geared towards increasing our production to sustain profitability and position us on the path to a resumption of dividend payment to our shareholders.”

