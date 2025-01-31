NYSC To Pay Corps Members N77,000 Monthly from February

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is set to increase corps members’ monthly allowance to N77,000 starting February 2025, according to the Director-General, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed.

Ahmed announces this while addressing the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream II corps members in Katsina State on Thursday.

He confirms that the new allowance is included in the 2025 Federal Government budget and will take effect once the budget is approved.

“This month (January) has already ended, but once the budget is passed, by next month (February), you will start receiving N77,000 instead of the current N33,000,” Ahmed says.

Ahmed reaffirms the government’s commitment to corps members’ welfare and urges them to remain dedicated in their service.

He assures them that security remains a priority, stating that no corps member will be posted to unsafe areas.

“We will not send our corps members to any areas with security challenges. Wherever we send them, they should be assured that the place is safe and secure for them to serve,” he adds.