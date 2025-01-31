Key Documents Required To Legally Stay In The U.S. Amid Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan

As the U.S. government intensifies immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump, at least 3,000 undocumented Nigerians in the country face imminent deportation, according to local media reports citing a document obtained by Fox News from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Fox News reports that since November 2024, these Nigerian immigrants have been on ICE’s non-detained docket with final removal orders. Nigeria ranks as the second African country with the highest number of nationals scheduled for deportation, following Somalia, with Ghana and Senegal also on the list.

Since Trump assumed office on January 20, 2025, immigration enforcement operations have intensified across major U.S. cities. A nationwide crackdown on January 27 resulted in the arrest of 956 individuals, following 286 arrests on January 26, 593 on January 25, and 538 on January 24.

As of November 2024, over one million non-U.S. citizens remain on ICE’s non-detainee register with final deportation orders. Reports indicate that thousands of African migrants illegally entered the U.S. between 2023 and 2024 through Nicaragua. Deportation flights carrying undocumented migrants have already landed in Guatemala and Mexico.

Essential Documents for Legal Stay in the U.S.

As part of its immigration policy, the Trump administration prioritizes the removal of undocumented migrants. To legally remain in the United States, individuals must possess the necessary documents, which vary based on immigration status and purpose of stay.

General Documents Required for Legal Stay

Valid passport

Appropriate visa (work, family, asylum, etc.)

(work, family, asylum, etc.) Proof of relationship with a U.S. citizen or lawful sponsor (if applicable)

with a U.S. citizen or lawful sponsor (if applicable) Supporting financial documents to demonstrate self-sufficiency

to demonstrate self-sufficiency Employment offers, birth certificates, marriage certificates, and medical records, depending on visa requirements

Key Documents for Different Immigration Pathways

1. Permanent Residency (Green Card)

A Green Card serves as proof of permanent residency in the U.S. To obtain one, applicants must provide:

Valid passport

Immigration visa

Form I-551 (Green Card application)

Proof of relationship to a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident (if applicable)

2. Employment-Based Immigration

Form I-766 (Employment Authorization Document – EAD Card)

Job offer letter from a U.S. employer

from a U.S. employer Form I-140 (Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker)

Labor Certification (if required)

3. Family-Based Immigration

Form I-130 (Petition for Alien Relative)

Birth certificates of family members

Marriage certificate (if applicable)

4. Non-Immigrant Visas (Temporary Stay)

Valid passport

Relevant non-immigrant visa (e.g., tourist, business, student, work)

(e.g., tourist, business, student, work) Supporting documents (e.g., an acceptance letter from a U.S. school for a student visa)

As deportation measures escalate, undocumented migrants must ensure they possess valid immigration documents to legally remain in the United States.