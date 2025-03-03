NYSC Members To FG: “Where Is Our #77K?” – As DG Gets Removed

Tensions among Nigerian corps members continue to rise as the long-awaited #77,000 allowance remains unpaid. In a surprising turn of events, President Bola Tinubu removes the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, and appoints Brigadier-General Nafiu Olakunle as his replacement. While no official reason is given for the change, many corps members suspect the ongoing allowance controversy plays a role.

Ahmed, who has led the NYSC since January 2023, reassures corps members that the new stipend will take effect from February 2025. However, as March begins, corps members still receive #33,000, forcing them to question whether the government intends to fulfill its promise. The timing of Ahmed’s removal only fuels speculation.

“It’s strange that he gets removed right when we are complaining about our money,” says a corps member who prefers to remain anonymous. “Maybe the government realizes things are getting out of hand.”

Another corps member, speaking anonymously, suggests the change in leadership might be a distraction. “If they think replacing the DG will make us forget about the #77K, they are wrong. We need action, not just new appointments.”

Across the country, corps members say the current #33,000 allowance is no longer enough to survive. Rent, food, and transportation costs have increased significantly, leaving many struggling to make ends meet.

“Before the end of the first week, my allowance is already gone,” one corps member states. Another shares, “I planned my expenses expecting the #77K to start, but now, I don’t even know what to do.”

Many are forced to rely on family support or side hustles. Some even joke that they are “serving hunger” rather than serving the nation.

NYSC officials remain silent on the reason for Ahmed’s removal, and his successor, Brigadier-General Olakunle, has yet to address the allowance situation. While some corps members hope his appointment signals a positive change, others worry that the delay will continue.

For now, corps members remain in limbo, refreshing their bank apps daily and waiting for an alert that still refuses to come.