DP World Seeks Approval To Build Industrial Park At Nigerian Ports

Dubai-based DP World, a global port operator, is seeking approval to establish an industrial park at Nigerian ports to enhance export processing and logistics.

The proposal comes during a delegation visit to Abuja, where Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, reaffirms the government’s commitment to modernizing port infrastructure and attracting foreign investment.

Oyetola highlights Nigeria’s vast coastline and available land, making the country a prime location for an industrial park that boosts port efficiency and facilitates export processing. He describes the proposed facility as a dedicated logistics hub designed to streamline cargo handling and reduce delays in trade operations.

“The government welcomes investments that enhance port operations, and we are ready to support initiatives that drive economic growth. DP World’s proposal aligns with our vision to transform Nigeria into a major maritime logistics hub,” Oyetola states.

He encourages DP World to submit a formal proposal to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for further evaluation and approval.

During the meeting, Sultan Ahmed Bin-Sulayem, Chairman of DP World, highlights the company’s extensive global operations, managing over 90 terminals in 48 countries. He emphasizes DP World’s track record in running highly efficient port systems and expresses interest in leveraging this expertise to upgrade Nigeria’s port infrastructure.

Oyetola reiterates the government’s commitment to digitizing and automating port operations to improve efficiency and reduce manual processes. Key modernization efforts include:

for improved shipment monitoring and security. Launching a Port Community System and National Single Window to integrate digital processes and reduce turnaround times.

If approved, the partnership with DP World could play a crucial role in transforming Nigeria’s port infrastructure and strengthening its position in global trade and logistics.