Nigerian Senate Grants Six-Month Extension For 2024 Capital Budget Execution

The Nigerian Senate has officially approved a second extension for the execution of the capital segment of the 2024 national budget, shifting the deadline from June 30 to December 31, 2025. This resolution emerged during Tuesday’s plenary session after lawmakers swiftly debated and passed an amendment bill to the existing Appropriation Act in a single sitting.

The legislative measure seamlessly progressed through all three readings without delay, signaling widespread agreement across the upper chamber. Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, confirmed the resolution following the Senate Committee on Supply’s report adoption.

Senator Solomon Adeola, who chairs the Senate Committee on Appropriation, led the motion and justified the need for an extended implementation period. He reminded the assembly that the capital component of the 2024 budget had previously been extended on December 18, 2024, and was originally set to expire by the end of June 2025.

Adeola noted that various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) still had substantial allocated funds that remained unutilized. “This extension is crucial to ensure that these funds are fully and appropriately deployed,” he emphasized.

He further pointed out that several vital infrastructure projects across the country are nearing completion and require additional time to avoid becoming abandoned. “The amendment ensures that the capital budget remains active until the end of 2025 to allow these initiatives to reach their intended outcomes,” Adeola added.

During deliberations, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC-Kebbi) raised concerns about delayed payments to contractors and workers who have completed government-related tasks. “People have committed resources and yet remain unpaid. This raises questions about possible cash flow issues,” he said. He called on the National Assembly leadership to engage President Tinubu directly on the matter.

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP-Bauchi) echoed this sentiment, urging the appropriation committee to provide clearer insight into the country’s revenue situation. “We must understand whether these delays stem from revenue shortages or if other factors are impeding budget disbursements,” he said.

Supporting the extension, Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa) highlighted the necessity of the move to prevent government activities from stalling. “While none of us are entirely satisfied with the prevailing financial management climate, this step is essential to maintain government operations,” he explained.

Concluding the session, Deputy Senate President Barau reiterated the Senate’s confidence in the Appropriation Committee’s oversight capabilities. He also lauded President Tinubu, describing him as a proactive and patriotic leader who would address the matter with urgency. “He is a leader who always acts in the best interest of Nigeria,” Barau stated.