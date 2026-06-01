Key points

The Senegalese government has nominated retired Air Force General and current Minister of the Armed Forces, Birame Diop, for the position of ECOWAS President.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye named Diop for the presidency of the Commission ahead of the July 2026 Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government for approval.

Diop previously served as Military Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General at the Department of Peace Operations.

The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government previously approved the allocation of the ECOWAS President position to Senegal.

At the same time, the position of ECOWAS Vice President was allocated to Nigeria, while Liberia is scheduled to succeed Senegal in 2030.

Main Story

The Senegalese government has nominated Birame Diop, a retired air force general and the country’s current Minister of the Armed Forces as its candidate for the position of ECOWAS President.

Diop’s nomination is contained in a statement issued by Senegal’s Ministry of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

It explained that Senegal’s President, Bassirou Faye, named Diop for the presidency of the Commission ahead of the Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, scheduled for July 2026, for approval.

The state clarified that should he be confirmed at the July 2026 Summit, he would bring to the office a rare blend of operational credibility, diplomatic temperament and institutional vision.

It added that the candidature reflected Senegal’s desire to place at the disposal of the sub-regional community a figure of great merit, recognized for his leadership, his integrity, his command experience, and his profound knowledge of issues of peace, security, governance and regional integration.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability. The statement noted that General Birame Diop possessed a remarkable record of service to Senegal, to Africa, and to the international community.

He has previously held, inter alia, the posts of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Chief of the President of the Republic’s Military Staff, and Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

The government added that, in a regional context for a bloc marked by unprecedented security, political, economic and institutional challenges, Diop’s expertise would support ECOWAS’ peace, stability, prosperity and integration ambitions.

His international expertise was confirmed by his appointment as Military Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations at the Department of Peace Operations, where he contributed to the formulation and implementation of policies on conflict prevention, peacekeeping and the consolidation of international security.

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For several years, Diop supported the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies (ACSS) across the continent as a facilitator and lecturer, training senior African civilian and military officials on issues of peace, development, security and defence.

General Diop has also conducted research on the critical issue of security sector reform in sub-Saharan Africa at the National Endowment for Democracy and at the Woodrow Wilson Centre in Washington, DC.

He contributed to security sector reform processes initiated in several African countries by supervising teams responsible for drafting National Defence and Security Policies (NDSP) under the UN and EU’s auspices.

The 65-year-old nominee, who graduated from the Royal Air School in Marrakesh, Morocco, Air University in the United States, and the École de Guerre in Paris, is currently pursuing academic work in diplomacy and international relations.

The Issues

Steering the sub-regional bloc through unprecedented security, political, economic, and institutional challenges.

Implementing inclusive security sector reforms and participatory governance models across volatile member states.

Restructuring the statutory allocations of commission roles and judicial seats as current tenures expire this year.

What’s Being Said

Outlining how the nominee’s security background can directly address current sub-regional crises, the Senegalese government stated: “This candidature reflects Senegal’s desire to place at the disposal of our sub-regional community a figure of great merit, recognised for his leadership, his integrity, his command experience, and his profound knowledge of issues of peace, security, governance and regional integration.”

Expressing confidence in the candidate’s core diplomatic alignment with the foundational values of the sub-regional group, the statement noted: “Senegal expresses its confidence in Diop’s capacity to serve the ideals and objectives of ECOWAS with competence, impartiality and dedication, for the benefit of all the peoples of the region.”

What’s Next

The nomination of General Birame Diop will be presented for formal approval at the upcoming Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in July 2026.

Nigeria will prepare to assume the statutory position of ECOWAS Vice President, while Liberia stands positioned to succeed Senegal in the year 2030.

Newly allocated positions for regional commissioners and judges from Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Benin, Gambia, and Togo will begin transitioning into office as current terms end this year.

Bottom Line

Senegal has formally nominated its current Minister of the Armed Forces and former UN Military Adviser, General Birame Diop, to become the next ECOWAS President, positioning the 65-year-old security expert to guide the sub-regional bloc through severe political and institutional crises ahead of the formal heads of state summit in July 2026.