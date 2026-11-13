Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns, CFO Colette Kress named interim chief

KEY POINTS

Jensen Huang is stepping down as Nvidia’s CEO and president with immediate effect, according to a company statement.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO while retaining her finance role.

Harvey C. Jones will become the first chair of Nvidia’s board.

Nvidia says its November 17 earnings announcement will proceed as scheduled.

MAIN STORY

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang is resigning as the company’s chief executive officer and president with immediate effect, ending his 33-year leadership of the technology company.

The company announced the development in a statement, naming Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. Kress will retain her position as CFO while taking on the additional responsibility of leading the company.

Kress joined Nvidia in 2013 and has been closely involved in its financial operations. Her appointment places an existing senior executive in charge as the company manages the leadership transition.

Harvey C. Jones will become chair of Nvidia’s board, making him the first person to hold the position. Jones previously served as CEO and executive chairman of Synopsys and has been a member of Nvidia’s board.

In its statement, Nvidia acknowledged Huang’s contribution to the company, describing his impact as profound and thanking him for his contributions to the business and the wider technology industry.

Kress also praised the foundation built under Huang’s leadership, saying she would build on the company’s achievements over the past 33 years.

However, the announcement, did not include a direct statement from Huang explaining his decision to leave. The absence of his personal comments leaves questions about the circumstances surrounding the departure unanswered.

The development comes amid intense attention on Nvidia’s leadership and its position in the technology industry.

Despite the change, the company is proceeding with its scheduled financial results announcement on Tuesday, November 17, at approximately 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time. Kress is expected to lead the earnings call, having regularly handled the company’s financial presentations.

THE ISSUES

Huang’s departure represents a major leadership transition for Nvidia, a company whose growth and public identity have been closely associated with its founder.

The appointment of Kress provides continuity because she already holds a senior executive position and understands the company’s finances and operations. Her experience could help maintain investor confidence during the transition, although the interim nature of her appointment means the company’s longer-term leadership arrangements remain unclear.

The timing is also significant because Nvidia’s forthcoming earnings announcement will give investors an early opportunity to assess how the leadership change affects the company’s financial communication and outlook.

For investors, the central questions will include whether the board intends to appoint a permanent CEO, how much authority Kress will exercise during the interim period and whether the transition will affect Nvidia’s business strategy.

The absence of a direct explanation from Huang also leaves an important gap in the announcement. The company’s appreciation of his contributions does not, on its own, explain why he is leaving or whether the decision was connected to any wider boardroom developments.

WHAT’S NEXT

Nvidia’s November 17 earnings announcement will be an immediate test of the leadership transition, with Kress expected to represent the company during the financial briefing.

Investors will also be watching for further communication from the board about the permanent CEO appointment and any explanation from Huang regarding his departure.

BOTTOM LINE

Huang’s immediate resignation marks a major change at Nvidia after 33 years under his leadership. Kress will provide interim leadership, but investors still need clarity on why Huang is leaving and who will eventually take over permanently.

Source: Yahoo Finance