Stanbic IBTC champions women’s empowerment and SME growth at Bloom Weekend 2026

Stanbic IBTC is set to bring women together for Bloom Weekend 2026, a two-day experience designed to empower women with the knowledge, connections and opportunities they need to grow personally, professionally and in business.

Centred on the theme ‘Bloom into Growth: From Business owner to CEO’, this year’s experience will spotlight the journey of women entrepreneurs as they move beyond simply running businesses to building sustainable, structured and scalable enterprises.

Day 1 of the two-day event will feature the Ladies at the Table Empowerment Series (LATTES), as well as practical masterclasses designed to equip women with skills they can apply to their businesses and personal journeys.

At LATTES, participants will engage in conversations around leadership, entrepreneurship and what it takes to make the transition from business owner to CEO. The masterclasses will take the learning further, with practical sessions covering areas such as financial management and cash flow; building strong and marketable brands; accessing funding and investment opportunities; and putting the right structures in place to scale a business sustainably.

At the heart of this year’s Bloom Weekend theme is the recognition that building a successful business requires more than a great idea. For women-owned SMEs, sustainable growth also requires strong structures, sound financial management, effective leadership, access to opportunities and the ability to build businesses that can thrive beyond their founders.

The experience will continue on the second Day 2 with the Bloom Weekend Trade Fair, bringing together women entrepreneurs, customers and the wider community in an engaging environment for commerce, networking and connection. Women-owned businesses will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services, connect with new audiences and increase visibility for their brands, while attendees experience the broader lifestyle and community elements of the weekend.

Together, both days reflect Stanbic IBTC’s broader commitment to women’s empowerment and economic participation.

Beyond providing financial solutions, the Group continues to create platforms that give women access to knowledge, networks and opportunities that can support their growth at different stages of their personal, professional and entrepreneurial journeys.

For women entrepreneurs in particular, this support is important. As their businesses grow, so do the decisions they must make about leadership, finance, people, structure and expansion. Providing access to practical knowledge, relevant networks and opportunities for greater visibility can help more women-owned SMEs navigate this transition and build businesses positioned for long-term growth.

Ultimately, Bloom Weekend 2026 will reinforce a simple but important message: when women are empowered to grow, lead and build sustainable businesses, families and communities are impacted and the economy thrives.