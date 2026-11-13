UNN party survivor recounts collapse after cleaning vomit

By Emmanuella Opara | November 13th 2026

KEY POINTS

A 24-year-old survivor of the party at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, says he lost consciousness after cleaning vomit during the gathering.

Four students died, while six others were hospitalised following the incident.

The survivor said it was his first time consuming alcohol and that he remained unable to use his legs properly.

He disclosed that the gathering involved two bottles of alcoholic drinks, Magic Moments and Best.

Police recovered alcoholic beverages from the scene and said investigations were ongoing.

MAIN STORY

A 24-year-old survivor of the party at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, where four students died and six others were hospitalised, has recounted how he collapsed after cleaning vomit during the gathering.

The survivor, who said it was his first time consuming alcohol, disclosed that he lost consciousness shortly after helping another attendee clean up in the apartment where the party was held.

He gave the account in an interview with Vanguard on Friday, explaining that he attended the gathering after an invitation from a friend identified as David, who organised the party to celebrate the completion of his examinations.

According to him, the event began at about 11.30pm in an apartment in the Hilltop area of Nsukka, with approximately 10 people present.

The attendees played truth or dare and shared two bottles of alcoholic drinks, Magic Moments and Best, which were poured into party cups in small quantities.

He said one of the male participants vomited during the gathering. He took the person to the bathroom and asked him to clean himself before using a rag to clean the curtain on which the vomit had fallen.

After disposing of the water, he said he suddenly lost consciousness.

The survivor explained that the party took place in the parlour of a one-bedroom apartment. The windows were shut and a fan was running, while the air conditioner was not switched on. A generator was also operating outside the corridor, close to the apartment.

He maintained that the alcohol was shared in small quantities because the two bottles would not have been enough if everyone had been served a full cup.

The survivor said he was recovering but still had difficulty using his legs, which remained stiff. He confirmed that he was receiving medical attention.

He also disclosed that the university’s Vice-Chancellor had visited the affected students, alongside local government representatives and friends.

Reflecting on the incident, he expressed regret over consuming alcohol for the first time and said he did not intend to drink again.

He said he could not determine whether the drinks had been contaminated, despite repeated questions from people about possible poisoning.

According to him, police officers also questioned him about whether he had disagreements with anyone or suspected that somebody might have attempted to harm him. He said he told them he did not suspect anyone.

The incident at the off-campus gathering left four students dead and six others hospitalised. The Enugu State Police Command said the deceased, comprising two males and two females, were confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.

The police said alcoholic beverages were recovered from the scene, while the remains of the deceased were deposited in a mortuary for autopsy as investigations continued.

The university subsequently confirmed the deaths and declared three days of mourning, during which academic and social activities were suspended.

THE ISSUES

The survivor’s account provides details about the conditions inside the apartment, including the closed windows, the use of a fan, the inactive air conditioner and a generator operating nearby. However, these details do not establish what caused the deaths and illnesses.

The survivor also said he could not confirm whether the drinks had been contaminated and did not identify anyone he suspected of attempting to harm him.

The police have recovered alcoholic beverages and said autopsies and investigations would help establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Until the findings are made public, the cause of the deaths and the survivors’ illnesses remains undetermined.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“At a point, one of the boys vomited, and I took him to the bathroom and told him to clean himself up. I brought out a rag to clean the curtain he vomited on.

“When I finished, I went to drop the bucket of water. I lost consciousness there.” The survivor said.

“Currently, I am getting better. It is just that my legs are still stiff. I cannot still use my legs.” The survivor said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Police investigations are expected to establish what led to the deaths and hospitalisations. The autopsy examinations and findings from the recovered drinks may provide further information about the incident.

BOTTOM LINE

Four students died and six others were hospitalised after an off-campus party in Nsukka. A survivor has described his collapse during the gathering, but the cause of the incident has yet to be established by investigators.