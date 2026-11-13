Access pensions backs reforms for better retirement benefits

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 13th, 2026

Key Points

· Access Pensions has backed ongoing pension reforms following the launch of two National Pension Commission initiatives aimed at improving retirement benefits and retirees’ welfare

· The Minimum Pension Guarantee provides a minimum monthly pension of N52,500 for eligible retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme

· PenCare is a healthcare programme meant to give low-income retirees essential medical services at no cost

· The initiatives were unveiled at the Presidential Pension Security Initiatives Launch at the State House, Abuja

· President Tinubu, represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, received the Presidential Pension Legacy Award on behalf of the industry

· Access Pensions MD/CEO Sa’adu A. Jijji praised the appointment of PenCom’s current leadership, particularly Director-General Omolola Oloworaran

Main Story

Access Pensions has backed ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s pension industry, following the launch of two initiatives by the National Pension Commission aimed at improving retirement benefits and retirees’ welfare. The initiatives were unveiled at the Presidential Pension Security Initiatives Launch held at the State House in Abuja.

They include the Minimum Pension Guarantee, which provides a minimum monthly pension of N52,500 for eligible retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme, and PenCare, a healthcare programme designed to give low-income retirees essential medical services at no cost.

The event also featured the presentation of the Presidential Pension Legacy Award to President Bola Tinubu, in recognition of his administration’s interventions in the pension industry. Tinubu was represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio. The award was presented on behalf of the industry by PenCom Director-General Omolola Oloworaran and Access Pensions Managing Director and CEO Sa’adu A. Jijji. Access Holdings Group MD/CEO Innocent Ike also attended.

The Issues

The reforms respond to a long-standing concern about the adequacy of retirement income under the Contributory Pension Scheme, where many retirees receive small monthly payments. A guaranteed minimum of N52,500 sets a floor, though how it compares with the cost of living, and how it will be funded, are questions the announcement does not fully address.

What’s Being Said

Jijji thanked the President for his commitment to the industry and for the appointment of PenCom’s leadership. “We are truly grateful to Mr President, first, for appointing the current leadership of the National Pension Commission, and particularly for appointing the Director-General of the Commission. We have seen what appointing a young person can do for an industry, and what appointing a woman can bring to an industry. When you have a young woman leading the industry, you can see the difference and the positive changes taking place,” he said.

PenCare targets another gap, healthcare for low-income retirees. Free medical services could ease a major burden on people living on fixed pensions, but the scope of services, eligibility and rollout timelines were not detailed in the report, The award also carries a political dimension. Recognising the President for pension interventions, including clearing outstanding obligations and extending coverage to the informal sector, comes as the 2027 election approaches. The praise comes from industry players and PenCom, and the report offers no independent assessment of the results.

Oloworaran said the award reflected the collective recognition of Pension Fund Administrators, Pension Fund Custodians, Closed Pension Fund Administrators and PenCom. “This President has changed the pension industry landscape in this country forever by ensuring that dignity is restored to Nigerians, putting measures in place to ensure that the informal sector is not left out, and restoring confidence in the industry by clearing outstanding obligations that had caused people to begin to doubt the system,” she said. She added that the recognition reflected appreciation of policies designed to strengthen retirement security for future generations.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to how the Minimum Pension Guarantee and PenCare are rolled out, including eligibility rules, funding and when retirees will begin to benefit. PenCom is expected to provide further guidance to pension fund administrators and retirees, Observers will also watch whether the reforms improve confidence in the Contributory Pension Scheme and extend meaningful coverage to informal sector workers.

Bottom Line

Access Pensions has thrown its weight behind PenCom’s new minimum pension and retiree healthcare initiatives, but the real test will be how quickly and fully they reach retirees on the ground.