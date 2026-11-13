US Senate seeks testimony from ex-Nvidia CEO Huang over China spy allegations

KEY POINTS

US Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott has asked former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to testify on December 3 over national security concerns linked to his reported relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has also been asked to appear before the committee on December 10 over the administration’s oversight of advanced AI chip exports.

Three US House committees want Huang to attend a closed-door interview on December 1, with lawmakers warning they could issue subpoenas.

Nvidia has lost an estimated $550 billion in market value over five days, according to the report.

MAIN STORY

Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has been asked to testify before the US Senate next month as lawmakers investigate national security concerns surrounding his reported relationship with a businesswoman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence.

Senator Tim Scott, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, sent letters on Thursday requesting that Huang and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick appear before the panel in December.

Scott asked Huang to testify voluntarily on December 3 and warned that the committee could use its subpoena powers if he declined.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive US technology,” Scott said in a statement posted on X.

“The American people deserve answers,” he added.

Lutnick has been asked to appear before the same committee on December 10 to answer questions about the Commerce Department’s handling of export controls on advanced artificial intelligence chips sold by Nvidia to China.

A Commerce Department spokesperson said Lutnick had proactively agreed to appear voluntarily.

The Senate request follows Huang’s resignation as Nvidia’s president and chief executive on Thursday, after reports emerged of his alleged relationships with two women, including Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed who has been suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

The allegations have raised questions about whether the relationship created an avenue for foreign access to sensitive Nvidia technology. However, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion on whether Alice Huang was involved in espionage.

China has rejected the allegations against her.

Separately, three House committees covering intelligence, foreign affairs and China have requested a closed-door interview with Huang on December 1. The lawmakers are seeking information about Nvidia’s security procedures and his reported interactions with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

The controversy has also drawn attention to Megaspeed’s access to advanced Nvidia chips and concerns that restricted technology could have been diverted to China.

The company has said it has no reason to believe that its secrets or US national security were compromised. It has also launched an independent investigation into the allegations.

The fallout has affected Nvidia’s market value, with the company reportedly losing about $550 billion over five trading days as investors reacted to the controversy.

THE ISSUES

The congressional scrutiny extends beyond Huang’s personal relationships to a broader question about the security of advanced artificial intelligence technology.

Nvidia produces some of the chips used to develop and operate powerful AI systems. Because of their strategic importance, the US government restricts exports of certain advanced semiconductors to China over concerns about their potential military and technological applications.

The central concern for lawmakers is whether Nvidia’s business relationships, particularly those involving Megaspeed, exposed restricted technology to unauthorised access or transfer.

This also puts the Commerce Department under scrutiny because it is responsible for administering and enforcing US export controls. Lutnick’s requested testimony is therefore intended to examine the government’s role, including how it handled concerns about Nvidia-related transactions.

The case also raises questions about corporate security. A company operating in a strategically sensitive industry must protect its technology, customer relationships and internal information from foreign intelligence threats. However, the allegations against Alice Huang have not been established as fact, and Nvidia has said it has found no reason to believe its secrets were compromised.

For Nvidia investors, the controversy introduces uncertainty beyond the company’s financial performance. The outcome of congressional investigations could affect its relationships with customers, export approvals and access to the Chinese market.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive US technology.” – Tim Scott, Chairman of the US Senate Banking Committee.

“The American people deserve answers.” – Tim Scott, Chairman of the US Senate Banking Committee.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Senate Banking Committee has requested Huang’s testimony for December 3 and Lutnick’s appearance for December 10.

The House committees are seeking a separate closed-door interview with Huang on December 1. Their requests could escalate into compulsory testimony if he does not cooperate.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s independent investigation and any findings from US law enforcement could provide further information about the reported relationship, the company’s dealings with Megaspeed and whether restricted technology was exposed.

BOTTOM LINE

Huang’s resignation has not ended the scrutiny surrounding Nvidia. US lawmakers are now seeking answers from both the former CEO and the Commerce Department over whether personal relationships and government decisions created risks for sensitive American AI technology.

Source: BBC