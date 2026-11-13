GAIL flags off 2026/2027 wheat planting season

…Targets 10,000 hectares across 13 states

Great Agri Input Limited (GAIL), an FMN Agro Company and Nigeria’s leading provider of superior agricultural inputs, has flagged off the 2026/2027 wheat planting season in collaboration with the Bank of Agriculture (BOA). The programme has a target of supporting cultivation across 10,000 hectares in approximately 13 states. Held in Taura Maje, Jigawa State, the event had key community leaders, farmers, cooperatives, FMN and BOA organisational leadership, the media and community stakeholders in attendance. The flag-off featured the distribution of agricultural inputs to farmers, marking the formal commencement of the new planting season.

The initiative forms part of FMN’s ongoing efforts to expand Nigeria’s domestic wheat production, strengthen smallholder farmer participation and deepen local content development across the wheat value chain. The wheat planting season launch location serves as a symbolic point for a wider programme being implemented across participating states, with farmers already commencing planting activities in some communities across the state and neighbouring states.

Speaking on the initiative, the MD, FMN Agro, and Group Director, Strategic Engagement and Partnership, Mr. Sadiq Usman, said the programme reflects FMN’s continued commitment to building Nigeria’s agricultural production capacity.

“FMN, through Great Agri Input Ltd (GAIL) for over two decades has been consistent in content localisation in Nigeria with the intent of driving food security and reducing dependency on imported raw materials. The Company’s local content development commitments extends beyond wheat, to maize, soy bean, sugar cane, cassava, and palm trees. We are strategically and productively investing across all our key value chains. Wheat is an integral raw material in our productions; thus, GAIL is right at the fore front of providing high yielding seedlings, agronomic support to farmers, partnerships, and market for the locally grown wheat. Through this initiative, we are building on the capacities and partnerships developed over the years to reach more farmers, expand cultivation and contribute to a more resilient domestic wheat value chain.”

The new planting season builds on five years of progress in local wheat cultivation which has influenced over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s wheat cultivation and aggregation. More than 170,000 farmers are empowered through training, input support, offtake and extension services, and contributed to over 300,000 direct and indirect youth jobs. A key part of this progress is the outgrower model, which connects smallholder farmers to essential inputs, training, extension services and market opportunities, strengthening domestic production and the supply base for local millers.

Mr. Tayo Ilori, General Manager, Great Agri Input Limited (GAIL), highlighted the importance of superior agricultural inputs and the support systems required to improve farm productivity.

“Access to superior-quality seeds and fertiliser is fundamental to improving agricultural productivity. However, the benefits of quality inputs are maximised when farmers also have access to the right knowledge, agronomic support and other resources throughout the production cycle. At GAIL, our focus is on supporting farmers and the wider agricultural ecosystem with the inputs and solutions required to strengthen local cultivation, improve yields and contribute to a more productive domestic agricultural sector.”

To support the scaling of local wheat cultivation in Nigeria, GAIL has partnered with the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) as its financial partner, while the Flour Millers Association of Nigeria (FMAN) remains a collaborator in the initiative.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of BOA, Mr. Ayo Sotinrin, the Bank’s Zonal Manager, North-West Zone, Abdulrazaq Datti Salihi, said the Bank was proud to support efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic wheat production.

“The Bank of Agriculture is proud to serve as a financial and development partner in efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic wheat production. Through our financing interventions, we are working to improve farmers’ access to essential resources and support the growth of local agricultural value chains. We commend FMN Agro for its continued investment in local wheat production and value the partnership that brings together financing, agricultural expertise and farmer support to expand production, create opportunities for farmers and strengthen Nigeria’s food security. We believe that partnerships of this nature are essential to building a more productive and resilient agricultural sector.”

The programme has also expanded local seed production from 572 metric tonnes in 2021/2022 to 6,500 metric tonnes in 2025/2026. In the last three years, over 30 mechanisation partners have serviced more than 8,000 hectares, supported the adoption of the Borlaug wheat variety and the introduction of three additional high-yielding varieties suited to Nigeria’s climate.

As the 2026/2027 season gets underway, FMN through GAIL is unwaveringly committed to increasing significantly, local wheat cultivation by providing the right input, support, training and an enabling environment to drive high yield and wheat self-sufficiency in Nigeria.

With over 2 decades of commitment to growing local content in Nigeria through improved seedlings for key crops like wheat, maize, and soybean, GAIL is progressively championing food security in Nigeria. As the Company behind the superior quality fertilizer known as Golden Fertilizer brand, a brand that is widely know by farmers who benefitted from its efficacy as the ‘Farmers Friend’, GAIL is driving food security in Nigeria by Feeding and Enriching Lives Every Day.