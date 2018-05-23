T-Bills Yields Close at 13% Over Bullish Trade

The average treasury bills yields further slumped to 13 percent at the close of transactions as market opened the new week.

According to analysts at Zedcrest Research, the yields lost 0.05 percent yesterday as the T-bills market traded on a slightly bullish note.

However, the yields are expected to maintain a slight downtrend ahead of the next OMO maturity on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the money market rates increased at the close of business on Monday by about 10 percent.

Specifically, the overnight rate went up to 17.42 percent from 9 percent recorded in the last session.

Similarly, the Open Buy Back (OBB) jumped to 16.50 percent from 7.83 percent in the previous session.