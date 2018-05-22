Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, May 21, opened the new week in downward spiral.

As such, the NSE All Share Index of the bourse depreciated on Monday by 0.12% following sell offs in banking counters.

However, market breadth index was positive with 26 gainers paired against 22 stocks that declined. Unity Bank soared by 8.51% was the day’s biggest gainer. Meanwhile, NEM emerged the worst performing stock, sliding by 4.91%.

Sectorial Performance Chart showed NSE Banking Index slumped by 0.21%, following the sell-off in Sterling Bank, FBNH, Wemaa Bank, Access Bank and Guaranty Bank.

NSE Oil & Gas Index soared by 0.52%, majorly driven by the buy interest in FO. The NSE Industrial Index advanced by 0.28%, largely driven by WAPCO.

NSE Consumer Goods Index leaped by 0.29%, based on the 4.84% gain in HoneyWell Flour, 1.00% surge in Unilever and 0.41% gain in NB.

Afrinsure emerged the most actively traded with 90million units of shares worth N18.7million.