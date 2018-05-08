NSE Index Down 0.11% on Sell-Offs in Banking, Consumer Goods

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, May 7, ended the first trading session of the week with a downward trajectory.

Consequently, the All Share Index depreciated by 0.11%, following the sell-off in the Consumer Goods and Banking sectors.

However, market breadth index on Monday, was positive with 21 advancing stocks paired against 18 declining stocks.

Eterna Oil emerged the biggest gainer, soaring by 9.76%, while Berger with a loss of 5.26% emerged the worst performing stock.

The sectoral performance chart showed the NSE Consumer Goods Index dropping by 0.73%, driven by 1.72% loss in Nestle, 1.52% loss in Honeywell Flour and 0.78% in Nigerian Breweries.

NSE Banking Index shed 0.31%, due to the selloff in Unity Bank, FBNH, Guaranty Trust Bank, Access Bank and Zenith Bank.

NSE Industrial Index appreciated by 0.39%, largely driven by the 1.02% gain in Dangote Cement.NSE Oil & Gas Index added 0.15%, following the buy interest in Eterna Oil and Oando.

LASACO with a growth of 2.63% in stock value, was the most actively traded with 24million units of shares worth N9million.