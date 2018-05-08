NASD OTC Closes Upbeat, Up 3.2% Last Week

Transactions at the NASD OTC Market last week closed in an upward swing with the benchmark index advancing by 3.2 percent week-on-week.

Business Post reports that the NASD USI advanced by 3.2 percent to close at 714.44 points from 692.52 points last Friday.

As such, total market capitalization garnered 3 percent this week, closing higher at N484.15 billion compared with N468.52 billion last Friday.

Last week, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc recorded the highest percentage of price gain.

At the close of business transactions last week, the stock jumped by 22.30 percent this week to settle at N13 in contrast to N10.63k in the last session.

Friesland Campina Wamco Nigeria Plc came second after increasing by 2.97 percent to close at N169.90k against N165 it ended last.