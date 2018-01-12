NSE Index Adds 2.93% as Trading Hits 10-Year High

Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, January 11, sustained the upward trajectory for the sixth consecutive day, with market growing following gains posted by market heavyweights like Dangote Cement, Seplat and Nigerian Breweries.

Consequently, the All-Share Index soared by 2.93 pr cent or 1,225.43 points to settle at 43,041.54 points, crossing the 43,000 mark for the first time since 2008.

Similarly, the market capitalization appreciated by N436 billion to settle at N15.317 trillion, crossing the N15 trillion benchmark for the first time in some years.

Price movement chart recorded 58 stocks appreciating in value against 10 depreciating stocks, with Seplat emerging the highest price gainer, soaring by N15.1k to its share price to settle at N675.1k per share.

It was followed by Nigerian Breweries, which added N6.68k to finish at N152.68k per share, and Guinness Nigeria, which advanced by N5.1k to end at N105.21k per share.

Dangote Cement leaped by N5 to finish at N252 per share, while Okomu Oil appreciated by N4.46k to close at N72.15k per share.

Conversely, Flour Mills of Nigeria, which begins subscription for its N40 billion rights issue next Monday, was the biggest price loser at the market today, shedding 40k to settle at N33 per share.

Dangote Sugar lost 30k to close at N21.50k per share, while Berger Paints depreciated by 25k to finish at N9.10k per share. Cadbury Nigeria went down by 20k to settle at N16.80k per share, while University Press declined by 13k to close at N2.63k per share.

ike yesterday, Transcorp was the sold the highest number of shares, trading 208.8 million shares worth N439.2 million.

Diamond Bank transacted 149.7 million shares for N368.3 million, and Zenith Bank exchanged 129.4 million shares valued at N4.4 billion.

FBN Holdings traded 93.2 million shares worth N1.1 billion, while Access Bank transacted 89.5 million shares valued at N1.1 billion.

At the end of trading, volume and value of shares exchanged by investors soared with a total of 1.2 billion shares worth N17.4 billion exchanging hands in 8,968 deals against 1.1 billion units sold on Wednesday in 8,025 deals for N13.3 billion.