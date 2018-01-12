Naira Static at N363/$ At Parallel Market

The Nigerian currency, on Thursday, January 11, remained strong against the United States of America Dollar and Pound at parallel market.

The local currency exchanged at the rate N363 against the greenback at the black market, same rate at which it traded for as the market kicked off trading in 2018.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the naira closed at the rate of N485. The naira, however,appreciated against the European Single Currency, Euro, to trade at the rate of N431.

Meanwhile the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria, the umbrella body of over 3,500 licensed BDC operators in the country, has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to extend the January 31 deadline set for the renewal of operating licence of its members to March 31, 2018.

This was part of the resolution made at the end of a meeting held by BDC operators in Lagos on Wednesday, January 10.