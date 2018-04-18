Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, April 17, sustained the bullish streak recorded on Monday, April 16.

Consequently, the All Share Index also closed positive soaring by 0.63%, following the buy interest in Industrial, Banking and Consumer Goods sectors.

Similarly, market breadth index closed upbeat with 33 advancers paired against 18 decliners, with Unity Bank emerging as the biggest gainer with 9.48% gain, while CCNN led the laggards’ pack dropping 5.00%.

First City Monument Bank, FCMB was the most actively traded with 953million units of shares worth N2.3billion.

Sector Performance chart showed NSE Industrial Index growing by 1.75%, following the 3.56% gain in WAPCO.

NSE Banking Index soared by 1.32%, on the back of the buy interest in Unity Bank, Skye Bank, Diamond Bank and Fidelity Bank.

NSE Consumer Goods Index advanced by 0.60%, largely driven by the gains in DangoteFlour, Unilever and Nestle.

NSE Oil & Gas Index dropped marginally by 0.02%, following the sell-off in ETERNA.

In the day’s early trade, total volume and value slumped by 7% and 52% respectively compared to the same time on Tuesday, as investors have exchanged 72.36million units of shares worth N799million.

UBA (+1.84%) is the most actively traded stock with 27.06million units of shares accounting for 37% of total volume.