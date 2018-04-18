Naira Remains Unfazed at N363/$ at Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira has sustained momentum at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, exchanging at the rate of N363 against the United States of America Dollar on Tuesday, April 17.

However, the local currency took some steps backwards against the British Pound Sterling,closing at the rate of N514.

Against the European Single Currency, Euro, the Nigreian Currency rtained same rate as Monday, exchanging for N445.

Meanwhile, Investors and Exporters, I&E window posted a 332 percent surge in turnover,helping the Naira to open the week with 23kobo leap.

Reports have revealed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window slumped to N360.09 per dollar, on Monday, April 16, from N360.32 per dollar last week Friday, translating to a 23 kobo gain for the naira.