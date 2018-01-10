NSE Index Up 1.29%, Crosses 40,000 First Time Since Three Years

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, January 9, sustained the bullish momentum recorded on the previous trading session.

The NSE index crossed over 40,000 mark for the first time after October 2014 following sustained gains by blue chip stocks.

The All Share index closed higher gaining 1.29 per cent or 40,362.97 compared with 39,849.65 posted on Monday, indicating an increase of 513.32 points.

Likewise, the market capitalisation which opened at N14.181 trillion surged by N182 billion to close at N14.363 trillion.

A breakdown of the price movement chart showed that Seplat topping the gainers’ chart soaring by N10 to close at N660 per share.

Dangote Cement trailed with a gain of N3.24 to close at N237.50, while Guinness increased N2 to close at N102 per share. Conoil surged by N1.62 to close at N34.03, while Presco advanced by N1.50 to close at N68 per share.

Conversely, Nestle led the losers pack with a loss of 50k to close at N1,450 per share. GlaxosmithKline followed with a loss of 30k to close at N21.80, while NAHCO depreciated by 21k to close at N4.29 per share.

Union Bank of Nigeria shed by 20k to close at N7.50, while UAC Property shed 15k to close at N3.03 per share.

Diamond Bank was the toast of investors with 219.65 million shares worth N441.24 million.

Transcorp came second with a turnover of 138.92 million shares valued at N254.92 million, while FCMB Group traded 74.62 million shares worth N154.71 million.

Zenith International Bank exchanged 41.90 million shares valued at N1.23 billion, while Access Bank traded 41.12 million shares worth N455.18 million.

At the close of trading, the volume of shares transacted rose by 27.52 per cent, with 770.89 million shares valued at N7.89 billion traded in 7,395 deals. This was against the 604.53 million shares worth N16.17 billion exchanged in 5,769 deals on Monday.