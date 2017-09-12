FG Approves Concessioning of Lagos, Abuja Airports

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved the concessioning of the airports in Lagos and Abuja.

This was revealed on Monday, September 11, by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo during the fifth Presidential Quarterly Business Forum.

The Vice President, who chaired the forum, explained that the move was to ensure better efficiency in the management of the airports.

The airports concessioned by the Federal Government are the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

“I am pleased to say the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the concessioning of the Lagos and Abuja Airports,” Mr Osinbajo said.

The Vice President made a passionate appeal to private sector, seeking their cooperation on the Ease of Doing Business Reforms.

Speaking on the challenge of confronting a system that is accustomed to rent and gratification, he said, “We will remain focused.”