NSCDC Mining Marshals Shut Down Illegal Quarry In Abuja, Arrest 13 Suspects

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has shut down an illegal quarry site in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as part of its ongoing efforts to curb illegal mining across the country.

Thirteen suspects were arrested during the raid and have been charged in court, pending formal arraignment. The operation was led by the Mining Marshals, a newly commissioned unit of the NSCDC dedicated to tackling illegal mining activities and safeguarding critical national assets.

Commander of the Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Attah John Onoja, confirmed that the suspects were working for a company that had been unlawfully occupying and exploiting a licensed quarry lease belonging to another firm for more than seven months.

“This operation underscores our commitment to zero tolerance for illegality in the mining sector,” Onoja said. “We will not allow any company to act outside the law or deprive legitimate operators of their rights.”

The Kuje quarry was reportedly operating without legal documentation, safety protocols, or environmental safeguards. Authorities say its operations posed a serious threat to both the environment and public safety.

The NSCDC noted that the closure aligns with the strategic direction of its Commandant General, Prof Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who has emphasized enforcement and regulatory compliance in the sector.

Onoja issued a strong warning to illegal miners across the country: “The era of impunity is over. We will continue to identify, investigate, and prosecute all violators, regardless of how remote their activities may be.”

As the 13 suspects await arraignment, the NSCDC reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring transparency and order in Nigeria’s mining sector, as part of wider national efforts to diversify the economy and improve internal security.