Russia Begins Work On Kazakhstan’s First Nuclear Plant Amid Global Scramble For Influence

Russia has begun groundwork on Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant, expanding its energy influence in Central Asia as China and Europe compete for a foothold.

The project, announced Friday by both nations’ nuclear agencies, includes engineering surveys and site selection near Ulken, on Lake Balkhash. Kazakhstan, which supplies over 40 percent of global uranium, faces persistent electricity shortages despite its resource wealth.

“This is a strategic choice and a driver of long-term growth,” said Almasadam Satkaliev, head of Kazakhstan’s nuclear agency.

Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear firm, will build the plant with a projected 60-year lifespan. The decision follows a competitive bidding process involving China, France, and South Korea. Kazakhstan cited Russian and Chinese proposals as the most viable.

China also plans two more nuclear plants in the country, with details expected by year-end. Meanwhile, Russia is advancing similar projects in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan as it seeks to maintain regional dominance.

Public skepticism remains high in Kazakhstan due to the legacy of Soviet nuclear testing that exposed over a million people to radiation.