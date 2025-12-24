NRC Records Massive Passenger Turnout As 50% Yuletide Train Fare Discount Begins

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has recorded a significant surge in passenger traffic following the commencement of the Federal Government–approved 50 per cent fare discount on train services for the Yuletide season.

The discounted Yuletide Train Ride, which began on Tuesday, recorded large turnouts across major railway corridors nationwide, as Nigerians took advantage of the reduced fares to travel for Christmas and New Year celebrations. At key stations along the Lagos–Ibadan and Abuja–Kaduna standard gauge routes, as well as major narrow gauge corridors, passenger turnout was notably high, with several departures operating at near full capacity.

Early booking patterns reflected strong public response to the initiative, underscoring the growing reliance on rail transport as a cost-effective and safe travel option during peak festive periods.

The special festive rail service, implemented by the NRC, runs from Tuesday, 23 December 2025 to Sunday, 4 January 2026. During this period, passengers nationwide are entitled to a 50 per cent reduction in train fares, a move aimed at easing the financial burden of festive travel.

In a statement issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Corporation, Mr Callistus Unyimadu, on behalf of management, it was disclosed that many passengers expressed appreciation for the discounted fares, describing the initiative as timely, thoughtful and economically relieving—particularly for families and group travellers seeking to reunite with loved ones during the Yuletide season.

The 50 per cent Yuletide Train Ride is a people-centred intervention under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, designed to reduce transportation costs, promote inclusive mobility and encourage greater use of rail transport as a reliable alternative during periods of high travel demand.

Speaking on the commencement of the festive operations, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NRC, Dr Kayode Opeifa, assured passengers of the Corporation’s readiness to sustain safe, efficient and customer-focused services throughout the Yuletide period.

He confirmed that both standard gauge and narrow gauge services are fully operational, with enhanced security, safety and customer service measures deployed across stations and onboard trains to manage the anticipated increase in passenger traffic resulting from the discount offer.

Passengers travelling on standard gauge routes have been advised to continue using NRC-approved online booking platforms, while those on narrow gauge services can purchase tickets directly at designated railway stations.

The NRC reaffirmed its commitment to seamless festive operations and urged passengers to cooperate with railway officials and adhere to all travel guidelines to ensure smooth and hitch-free journeys throughout the 50 per cent Yuletide Train Ride period.