Northern states register renewable energy firm for 1,000MW solar project

Key points

Northern Nigeria Energy Company (NNEC) has been registered to implement a 1,000MW solar power project.

The initiative is backed by financing from the U.S. EXIM Bank with support from the U.S. Government.

The project will include 500MW of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across participating northern states.

The Federal Executive Council will consider a memo before implementation begins.

Main story

The Northern Nigeria Energy Company (NNEC) has been registered to implement a 1,000-megawatt (MW) utility-scale solar power project following approval by Northern Governors for the establishment of the regional renewable energy company.

Chairman of the Presidential Implementation Committee for Technology Transfer (PICTT), Dr. Dahiru Muhammed, disclosed this in a statement on the project’s progress.

Muhammed said the initiative, financed by the U.S. Export-Import (EXIM) Bank with the support of the U.S. Government, would deliver up to 1,000MW of solar generation capacity and 500MW of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across participating northern states.

He described the project as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s renewable energy drive and a reflection of strengthening economic and energy cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

According to him, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has reviewed progress on the project’s structuring and governance framework.

He said the framework was designed to insulate the project from political interference, protect investments and guarantee repayment of financing throughout the project’s lifespan.

Muhammed added that a memorandum would be presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval before full implementation of the project begins.

The issues

The proposed project forms part of efforts to expand Nigeria’s renewable energy capacity, improve electricity supply and diversify the country’s energy mix. The inclusion of Battery Energy Storage Systems is expected to enhance grid stability and improve the reliability of solar power generation. The initiative also reflects increasing collaboration between Nigeria and international development finance partners to address the country’s electricity deficit.

What’s being said

“NNEC has now been registered and is the vehicle for the implementation of the project.” — Dr. Dahiru Muhammed, Chairman, Presidential Implementation Committee for Technology Transfer

“A memo will be presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval before full implementation commences.” — Dr. Dahiru Muhammed

What’s next

The Federal Executive Council is expected to consider the project for approval, after which implementation of the 1,000MW solar and 500MW battery storage initiative will commence across participating northern states.

Bottom line

The registration of NNEC marks a key step towards delivering a major renewable energy project that could add 1,000MW of solar capacity to Nigeria’s electricity supply while strengthening energy cooperation with the United States.