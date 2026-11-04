North Korea denies involvement in $6.3bn Binance cryptocurrency hack

KEY POINTS

North Korea has denied allegations that it was behind a $6.3bn security breach involving cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

The FBI attributed the October 29 theft to North Korean state-sponsored cyber actors known as TraderTraitor.

Kim Yo-jong described the allegation as a political provocation and accused the US of misleading the international community.

Binance said it had replaced 95 per cent of the affected funds and would absorb the financial losses.

MAIN STORY

North Korea has denied allegations that it was responsible for a $6.3bn cryptocurrency hack involving Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, after the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) attributed the breach to state-sponsored cyber actors linked to Pyongyang.

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and director of the country’s General Affairs Department, rejected the accusation on Tuesday, describing it as “absurd rhetoric” and a “grave political provocation”.

According to the BBC, Kim accused Washington of misleading the international community by repeatedly linking North Korea to cyberattacks around the world. She also said the North Korean government opposed malicious activities in cyberspace.

The denial followed an FBI cybersecurity advisory published on October 31, in which the agency blamed North Korean state-sponsored hackers operating under the name TraderTraitor for the theft. The breach reportedly occurred on or around October 29 and has been described as the largest cryptocurrency hack in history.

THE ISSUES

The FBI identified TraderTraitor as a North Korean-linked cyber operation also known as the Lazarus Group. The group has previously faced allegations over major cryptocurrency thefts, including the $1.5bn hack of Bybit in 2025.

The latest incident places renewed attention on the security risks facing cryptocurrency exchanges, which hold and process large volumes of digital assets. A breach of this scale can affect customer confidence, create financial losses and raise questions about the safeguards exchanges have in place to protect funds.

However, North Korea’s denial means the responsibility for the Binance breach remains disputed in the public statements cited in the reports. The FBI has attributed the attack to North Korean-linked actors, while Pyongyang has rejected the accusation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The US has made a trite provocation of linking it with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea again.”

Kim Yo-jong, Director, General Affairs Department, North Korea.

“It is a grave political provocation against the DPRK that the US misleads the international public opinion as if all the cyber crimes in different parts of the world are our deeds.”

Kim Yo-jong, Director, General Affairs Department, North Korea.

WHAT’S NEXT

Binance said on November 1 that it had replaced 95 per cent of the funds affected by the security breach and would absorb the financial losses so customers would not bear the cost.

The exchange’s response is intended to limit the direct financial impact on affected users, although the incident leaves wider questions about cryptocurrency platform security and the protection of digital assets.

BOTTOM LINE

The Binance breach has triggered a dispute over responsibility, with the FBI blaming North Korean-linked cyber actors and Pyongyang denying involvement. Binance says it has replaced most of the affected funds, but the incident highlights the financial and security risks associated with large cryptocurrency platforms.