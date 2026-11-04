Nigeria’s exports rise 25% in two years, says NPA chief

KEY POINTS

The NPA says Federal Government policies and reforms have increased Nigeria’s exports by 25 per cent over the past two years.

Growth covers agricultural products, manufactured goods, raw materials, and oil and gas.

The authority has established about four Export Processing Terminals to improve export handling and quality compliance.

The NPA says port revenue has quadrupled and two Nigerian ports featured among the top 20 in the latest World Bank global ports ranking.

The Federal Government is investing $1bn in the expansion and modernisation of Apapa Port.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s exports have increased by 25 per cent over the past two years, driven by Federal Government reforms and improved port operations, according to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho.

Dantsoho disclosed this on Tuesday at the ongoing Annual World Ports Conference organised by the International Association of Ports and Harbours in London. He said the increase covered several export categories, including manufactured goods, agricultural products such as cocoa and cashew, raw materials, and oil and gas.

He attributed the growth partly to stronger collaboration between the NPA and major terminal operators, including APM Terminals, which he said had improved operational efficiency, export volumes and the competitiveness of Nigerian ports.

A major part of the authority’s export strategy has been the establishment of about four Export Processing Terminals. According to Dantsoho, the facilities work with terminal operators, the Nigeria Customs Service and other relevant agencies to process export cargo locally before shipment.

The arrangement is intended to help Nigerian products meet international standards and reduce quality-compliance challenges in destination markets, making it easier for exporters to access overseas markets.

THE ISSUES

The NPA chief said the reforms had also improved Nigeria’s capacity to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is expected to create opportunities for trade and cooperation among African countries.

He cited growing trade relations with Morocco, particularly in manufacturing, noting the North African country’s role as a hub for electric vehicle and smaller vehicle production. He said Nigeria could benefit from stronger regional trade links as reforms improve its ability to move goods through its ports.

Dantsoho also attributed improvements in Nigeria’s global port standing to greater operational efficiency, technology adoption and collaboration with industry stakeholders. He said two Nigerian ports featured among the top 20 in the latest World Bank global ports ranking.

The NPA managing director further disclosed that revenue generated from ports nationwide had quadrupled, attributing the increase to higher cargo volumes and partnerships with international investors and terminal operators.

However, he acknowledged that other African countries, including Tanzania and Kenya, had also recorded improvements in port operations. He called for greater cooperation among African countries and sustained reforms to strengthen the continent’s competitiveness.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Expansion and modernisation require collaboration with the private sector.”

Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority.

“NPA is working with APM Terminals and other major players with the required capital, alongside technology partners from Singapore and elsewhere.”

Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Federal Government is investing $1bn in the expansion and modernisation of Apapa Port in Lagos to accommodate future growth and improve its competitiveness.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the NPA is pursuing digital reforms to improve coordination among port users. Dantsoho said the authority developed a Single Window system in 2025 in partnership with a Singaporean firm.

He added that the NPA was working with a company in Abu Dhabi to develop a Port Community System designed to strengthen business-to-business relationships and improve port operations.

BOTTOM LINE

The NPA says reforms, investment and improved port operations have supported a 25 per cent increase in exports over two years. Sustaining that growth will depend on whether infrastructure expansion, digital systems and export-processing arrangements can make Nigerian ports more efficient and competitive for businesses trading within Africa and beyond.