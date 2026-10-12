Nollywood film ‘her daughters mother’ selected for film Africa 2026

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 12, 2026

Keypoints

• Nollywood drama Her Daughters’ Mother has been selected for Film Africa 2026 in London.

• The festival will run from October 23 to November 1, with the film scheduled to screen on October 28.

• Written and directed by Chinazaekpere Chukwu, the 109-minute drama explores motherhood, marriage and societal pressure to have male children.

• The film stars Ejovwoke Olikuntuyi, Osas Okonyon, Philip Asaya, Najite Dede and Adeoluwa Akintoba.

• Chukwu previously won Best Director at the EbonyLife Creative Academy for A Psalm for Abigail.

Main Story

Nollywood drama Her Daughters’ Mother has been selected for Film Africa 2026, scheduled to hold in London from October 23 to November 1, Women in the Arts announced the selection in an Instagram post celebrating the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Chinazaekpere Chukwu.

The post praised Chukwu for taking her directorial debut to an international audience, expressing pride in her achievement, The 109-minute film is scheduled to screen on October 28 at EbonyLife Place London as part of the festival programme.

Written and directed by Chukwu, Her Daughters’ Mother is set in Benin City, Edo State, and examines motherhood, marriage and societal expectations surrounding the preference for male children, The story follows Ejiro, a woman who is married off at the age of 16 and returns to her family home in her thirties as a widow raising two daughters.

Hoping to secure a better future for her children, Ejiro enters a second marriage. However, her new husband’s demand for a male heir creates difficulties for the family, The film also explores the experiences of Ejiro’s eldest daughter, Ejaita, a teenager who dreams of becoming a doctor but struggles with her mother’s protectiveness.

The cast includes Ejovwoke Olikuntuyi as Ejiro, alongside Osas Okonyon, Philip Asaya, Najite Dede and Adeoluwa Akintoba, The production was handled by One Child Grace Studio in association with C.A.N.O Productions, Uncut Gem Productions and Nka Pictures.

Chukwu previously won the Best Director award at the EbonyLife Creative Academy for A Psalm for Abigail. She also directed the 18-episode television series The Yard in 2025 and the short film Ti e Nbo, which premiered at the Africa International Film Festival in 2023.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Film Africa is presented by the Royal African Society and showcases African and diaspora cinema through film screenings and related industry activities, EbonyLife Place London, where the film will screen, is a cultural, entertainment and cinema destination founded by Nigerian media entrepreneur Mo Abudu and the EbonyLife Group to promote African and Black storytelling.

The venue houses the 160-seat Amani Auditorium, dedicated to African and Black cinema, and hosts film screenings, industry discussions and cultural events, It extends the EbonyLife brand beyond Nigeria, where the original EbonyLife Place opened in Victoria Island, Lagos, in 2019.

The Issues

The film addresses social expectations surrounding marriage, motherhood and the pressure on women to produce male children, Through Ejiro’s experiences and her daughter’s ambitions, the drama also explores the tensions between parental protection, personal aspirations and the challenges women face within family structures, Its selection for Film Africa provides an opportunity for the story to reach audiences beyond Nigeria.

What’s Being Said

Women in the Arts celebrated Chukwu’s achievement, praising her for having her directorial debut selected for an international film festival, The announcement highlights the filmmaker’s growing body of work, following her recognition at the EbonyLife Creative Academy and her involvement in television and short-film productions.

What’s Next

Her Daughters’ Mother is scheduled to screen on October 28 at EbonyLife Place London during Film Africa 2026, which runs from October 23 to November 1, The screening will introduce the drama to festival audiences interested in African and diaspora cinema.

Bottom Line

The selection of Her Daughters’ Mother for Film Africa 2026 marks an international festival milestone for Chinazaekpere Chukwu’s feature directorial debut. With its focus on motherhood, family expectations and the preference for male children, the film brings a socially relevant Nigerian story to audiences in London.