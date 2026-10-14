NNPP sets to Adopt Presidential Candidate for 2027 Election, Aniebonam Says

By Emmanuella Opara | October 13th, 2026

KEY POINTS

-The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) plans to announce a prominent presidential candidate it will adopt for the 2027 election.

-Party founder Boniface Aniebonam attributed the decision not to field its own presidential candidate to prolonged litigation over the party’s leadership.

-Aniebonam said the party would consult its national leadership and other stakeholders before finalising the adoption.

-The NNPP intends to continue contesting other elective positions nationwide.

-The party founder said the NNPP plans to field its own presidential candidate in the 2031 general election.

MAIN STORY

The founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Boniface Aniebonam, has announced that the party will soon adopt a presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, explaining that prolonged leadership disputes prevented it from adequately preparing its own candidate for the race.

Aniebonam disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, October 13, saying the party was considering a prominent contender who could compete with candidates presented by other political parties.

He explained that the legal disputes over the NNPP’s leadership had limited the time available to select and process a presidential candidate who met the party’s requirements.

According to him, although the Independent National Electoral Commission recognised the NNPP led by Dr Agbo Major as its national chairman, the time available after the recognition was insufficient to complete the process of selecting a suitable presidential candidate.

“Indeed INEC recognised the NNPP led by Dr Agbo Major as the National Chairman but the time was short from the recognition to getting a candidate for the party,” Aniebonam said.

He disclosed that the party had initially made provision for a placeholder while searching for a candidate it considered suitable for the 2027 presidential election.

“We had a placement holder while shopping for an authentic presidential candidate with character and capacity for the 2027 election,” he said.

Aniebonam maintained that the party remained committed to its manifesto and the standards it had established for anyone seeking to represent it in a presidential contest.

He also referred to the party’s experience with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in the 2023 election, saying it did not want to repeat what he described as a mistake.

“The NNPP is firm with its manifesto and requirements for a presidential candidate. We made a mistake with Kwankwaso in 2023 and do not want to repeat it,” he said.

The party founder added that the NNPP was not seeking political power at any cost, stressing that its decision on the presidential election was guided by its assessment of the available options.

“The NNPP is not desperate to rule Nigeria at all cost. We believe that God has the final say and that the Almighty decides who can lead a nation, hence our stance on politics not being a do or die affair,” he said.

Aniebonam said the party’s leadership across the country would meet soon to conclude discussions on the proposed adoption and communicate its decision to Nigerians.

He stressed that the eventual choice would be based on the party’s assessment of the candidate’s suitability for the country.

“The one thing that is sacrosanct is that we will adopt a candidate that we believe is best for Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.

He added that the adoption process would involve input from party members, maritime practitioners, shippers and other stakeholders in the maritime transport and logistics sectors.

While the NNPP plans to support another party’s presidential candidate in 2027, Aniebonam said its participation in other elective contests remained unchanged.

He insisted that NNPP candidates seeking legislative and other political offices across the country would continue with their campaigns.

“For now, the only position we will no longer be contesting for is the presidency. By 2031, we will have a presidential candidate to compete favourably with other political parties,” he added.

THE ISSUES

The NNPP’s planned adoption of another party’s presidential candidate marks a departure from fielding its own candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

Aniebonam has attributed the decision to prolonged litigation over the party’s leadership, which he said left insufficient time to identify and prepare a suitable presidential candidate.

The party’s next decision will involve choosing a candidate whose political position and suitability align with its stated requirements. Aniebonam has indicated that party leaders and stakeholders from the maritime and logistics sectors will participate in the process.

His remarks about the party’s experience with Kwankwaso in 2023 also suggest that the NNPP intends to apply its own criteria when deciding which presidential candidate to support. However, the statement does not identify the candidate the party plans to adopt or specify when the announcement will be made.

The party has also drawn a distinction between its presidential strategy and its participation in other elections. While it intends to adopt a candidate for the presidency, it says its candidates will continue contesting other elective offices in 2027.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Aniebonam explained the effect of the leadership dispute, saying: “Indeed INEC recognised the NNPP led by Dr Agbo Major as the National Chairman but the time was short from the recognition to getting a candidate for the party.”

On the party’s proposed choice, he said: “The one thing that is sacrosanct is that we will adopt a candidate that we believe is best for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

He also stated: “For now, the only position we will no longer be contesting for is the presidency. By 2031, we will have a presidential candidate to compete favourably with other political parties.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The NNPP leadership is expected to meet to finalise arrangements for adopting a presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

The party is yet to announce its preferred candidate, with Aniebonam saying the decision will be communicated to Nigerians after consultations with party leaders and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, NNPP candidates seeking other elective positions are expected to continue their participation in the 2027 electoral race.

The party has also indicated that it intends to field its own presidential candidate in the 2031 general election.

BOTTOM LINE

The NNPP plans to adopt another party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election after leadership litigation disrupted its preparations for the race. Founder Boniface Aniebonam says the party will consult its leadership and stakeholders before announcing its choice, while continuing to contest other elective positions nationwide.