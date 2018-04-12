NNPC to Attain 100 Percent Transaction Automation Soon

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it hopes to attain 100 percent automation of all transactions involving the supply, marketing and sale of Nigeria’s crude oil across the world by the last quarter of 2018.

The NNPC currently automates its oil marketing processes to about 98 percent.

The Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of the corporation, Malam Mele Kyari, revealed this in an interview published in the NNPC quarterly magazine.

“What that means is that we have a seamless process that can be seen on an electronic platform and can be validated by all so that human intervention is reduced,” Kyari said in the interview.

According to him, “at a click of a button, we can tell you how much crude oil is sold, at what price, who bought it and where it has gone to etc’’.

Speaking on what the corporation was doing about crude oil scammers, Kyari said the Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) has brought their operations down to a minimal level.

“This scam has two parties – one party is the scam artist who forges the document and the other is the gullible person who I sometimes call the co-culprit. In the sense that nobody can offer you a discount of $12 per barrel of crude. It is impossible to make $12 per barrel of crude. At best, the maximum people make is $1 per barrel.”