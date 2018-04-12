Nigerian Customs Confiscates Contraband Worth N1.6 Billion

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) confiscated contraband worth N1,627,214,559 in Ogun State between March 19th to April 9th, 2018.

The Zone A of the Federal Operations Unit in Ogun State revealed this.

Controller of the Unit, Comptroller Mohammed Una stated that “the seized items include Indian hemp of 1,550kg valued at N74 million, 64 exotics cars worth about N919 million, 6003 bags of Foreign parboiled rice (equivalent to 10 trailers) worth N74 million, 963 cartons of frozen poultry products worth about N6 million, 431 jerry cans of vegetable oil valued at N5 million and 163 bales of used clothing worth N8 million among others.”

According to Una, “the NCS intercepted various contraband with a duty paid value of N1,461,006,823”.

“Similarly, the unit through its intervention recovered N166 million as Duty payment and demand notices on general goods from seaport, airport, and border stations through the wrong classification, transfer of value and shortchange in duty payment in the month of March alone making a cumulative of N1.6 billion within the week under review.

He added that 10 suspects have been arrested in connection with the seizures.

Garba noted that the Indian hemp intercepted along Olorunda axis of Ogun state based on intelligence was the highest seizure of hard drugs in the history of FOU Zone A.

“The 570 parcels and 98 sacks of Indian hemp weighing 1,550kg intercepted based on intelligence along Olorunda axis of Ogun state is the highest seizure of such hard drugs in the history of FOU Zone A.

“You all know what would have happened if it got to the wrongs hand undetected. In the spirit of inter-agency relationship, the seized Indian hemp will be handed over to NDLEA for further investigation.

“Among the detained vehicles include one Toyota land cruiser (2018) one Cadillac Escalade (2017), one Range Rover, three Toyota Camry (2009, 2010, 2017) among others with a duty paid value worth over N258 million.”

Garba then warned all smugglers and their accomplices to stop the illegal trade and invest their money in legitimate business. Else, they will face the full wrath of the law.