NNPC Ltd Posts ₦5.8bn Revenue, ₦748bn Profit After Tax In April

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has reported a revenue of ₦5.89 billion and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₦748 billion for the month of April 2025.The figures were disclosed in NNPC Ltd.’s Monthly Report Summary for April, released on Thursday.

The report highlights key performance indicators including crude oil and condensate output, gas production, revenue, PAT, and updates on major projects and reforms.

According to the report, crude oil and condensate production averaged 1.606 million barrels per day (bpd), while natural gas output stood at 7.354 million standard cubic feet per day. These figures reflect only NNPC Ltd.’s operations and do not include production data from independent operators, as reported by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Petrol availability across NNPC Ltd.’s retail stations was at 54 per cent for the month, while upstream pipeline reliability was recorded at 97 per cent.

In terms of financial commitments, the company made statutory payments totalling ₦4.22 billion between January and March.

The report also detailed progress on strategic initiatives, including collaboration with venture partners to boost sustainable production. NNPC Ltd. noted it had completed the implementation of relevant presidential directives and Executive Orders in its upstream operations.

On infrastructure projects, the company recorded significant progress on two critical gas pipeline projects. The Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline reached 95 per cent completion, while the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline was 70 per cent complete. Technical interventions were also carried out to resolve challenges related to River Niger crossings on these projects.

Turnaround maintenance (TAM) was completed during the period on several Oil Mining Leases (OMLs), including OMLs 18, 58, 118, and 133.

The status of the nation’s refineries—Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company—is currently under review, the report stated.

NNPC Ltd. clarified that all operational and financial data presented are provisional and unaudited, and apply to the month of April unless otherwise stated.