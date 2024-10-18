NNPC-Chevron JV Announces Major Oil Discovery In Meji NW-1 Well

The NNPC Limited and Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture (NNPC-CNL JV) has announced a major near-field oil discovery with the successful drilling of the Meji NW-1 well.

The discovery is located in Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) 49, within the shallow offshore area of the Western Niger Delta.

This development, coming under the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s energy production, bolstering the country’s position as a key player in the global oil and gas sector.

In a statement released on Friday, Chevron’s General Manager of Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Olusoga Oduselu, confirmed that the Meji NW-1 well was spud on September 2, 2024, and reached a total depth of 8,983 feet by September 13. The well encountered approximately 690 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing Miocene sands, appraising an extension of the productive Meji field.

The drilling operations were successfully concluded on October 2, 2024, with the rig departing the location shortly afterward. Chevron noted that this discovery is a testament to its ongoing commitment to developing Nigeria’s oil resources.

“This accomplishment aligns with Chevron’s broader global exploration objectives, which include discovering new resources to extend the lifespan of producing assets and delivering production with shorter development cycles,” the statement read.

This discovery is expected to boost confidence in Nigeria’s offshore potential, providing a positive signal for the nation’s oil and gas sector. It also reinforces Chevron’s long-term commitment to sustainable resource development in Nigeria.

The NNPC-CNL JV reiterated its dedication to working alongside the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to advance the development of the country’s energy resources. “We will continue to collaborate with the Nigerian government and stakeholders to support the growth of the oil and gas industry and the Nigerian economy at large,” the statement concluded.

As Nigeria’s energy sector remains vital to the economy, this discovery is poised to enhance production levels and attract further investment into the region’s untapped potential.