Jigawa Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims 167 Lives, 67 Hospitalised

A devastating fuel tanker explosion in Majiya town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State, has claimed 167 lives as of Thursday, according to Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi.

Governor Namadi disclosed the grim figures during a condolence visit from Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, at the Government House in Dutse on Thursday evening.

He revealed that 67 survivors are currently receiving medical treatment in various facilities across Jigawa and neighbouring states.

Governor Namadi expressed gratitude to Kano State for its support, particularly the N100 million donation to assist the victims and their families.

He assured that the funds would be used judiciously to provide relief to those affected.

Following the explosion, a mass burial was held for the initial 147 victims who lost their lives while reportedly attempting to scoop fuel from the wreckage.

The death toll has since risen, with authorities continuing to manage the aftermath of the tragedy.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched an investigation into the incident. In a statement released on Thursday, the NSIB said it was working to determine the factors behind the explosion and would provide safety recommendations to prevent future occurrences.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this devastating accident. The NSIB is committed to uncovering the cause of the explosion and ensuring that safety lessons are learnt,” the agency stated.